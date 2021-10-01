Released WWE star says there were plans for him to face Samoa Joe (Exclusive)

Former WWE star Bronson Reed discussed his potential rivals in WWE and disclosed plans to face Samoa Joe when he was in the company.

While talking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino and Kevin Kellam, Jonah, as Reed is now known, opened up about wanting to face Joe in WWE.

"I am always watching wrestling, so I'm looking out for opponents. There were obviously a few in WWE that I really wanted to work with. Samoa Joe probably being the biggest one of them, which was probably on the books but didn't happen," Jonah said.

He also listed a few names he would like to face outside of WWE, two of them being AEW's Miro and IMPACT's Moose.

"Outside of there (WWE), I have been watching IMPACT, I've been watching AEW, I've been watching New Japan, I've been watching the Indies as well. So I always see... I think styles make match-ups, so it's not always the big guy vs big guy work, but there are a lot of big guys that I could have matches with. Miro in AEW would be a great match-up for me, Moose in IMPACT is someone I'd like to get in the ring with and pretty much the whole New Japan roster," said Jonah.

Jonah said he likes the style of wrestling in Japan, having worked there before, and it's something that he wants to do again.

Samoa Joe also wanted a match with Bronson Reed in WWE

Before returning to the ring at NXT Takeover 36, Samoa Joe had teased a match with a few NXT stars. In an interview with Ryan Satin on Out of Character, the former NXT Champion seemed interested in a match with Reed.

"Bronson Reed, I know he’s always yapping. He wants to get some. He’s always running his mouth. Aussies, you know they’ve got big mouths down there. The kangaroos got pouches, [Australian people] got big mouths. That’s Aussies for you! What you gonna do, you know?" said Joe about Reed.

Also Read

Unfortunately, WWE released Reed in August ahead of Joe's return to the ring.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo remembers a story Owen Hart refused to participate in right here.

Edited by Angana Roy