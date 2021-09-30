"It was very shocking at first" - Bronson Reed opens up on his WWE release

Former NXT North American Champion JONAH, formerly known as Bronson Reed, has reflected on his WWE release stating that it was a shocking experience for him.

During his interaction on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Bronson Reed stated that while his WWE release was unexpected, he will look to something new.

"Well it was very shocking at first," said Bronson "I would be lying if I would say I wasn't upset and angry and all the emotions that come with something like this. It's like the 7 stages of grief. Even though I didn't physically lose anyone, it was kind of like Bronson Reed had died. I'd spent the last few years investing in myself and becoming that character of Bronson Reed."

He went on to speak about his future in the business, while also looking into the past a little:

"But now that's over and I have to look to something new," Reed added "I am bringing back a little bit of what I did before WWE and becoming JONAH again, but it was hard. I have been able to deal with it pretty well though. I've had hardships in life and in the professional wrestling business before that have sort of prepared me for if this day was to come. I just didn't think it would be any time soon."

Bronson Reed was released from his WWE contract on August 6th alongside several other talent such as Bobby Fish, Leon Ruff and Mercedes Martinez as part of the budget cuts. The Colossal Superstar had a successful career on NXT, where he competed as a babyface and held the North American Title.

Bronson Reed signed a contract extension with WWE before his release

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp In all, WWE released



-Bobby Fish

-Bronson Reed

-Jake Atlas

-Ari Sterling

-Kona Reeves

-Leon Ruff

-Stephon Smith

-Tyler Rust

-Zechariah Smith

-Asher Hale

-Giant Zanjeer

Bronson Reed had his last match on the July 27th episode of NXT where he took on former NXT Champion Adam Cole. He had the potential to be a star in the company, and it wouldn't have been surprising if he won a title on the main roster.

Before his release, he stated that he signed a contract extension with the company.

"I started at the start of 2019 on a 3-year deal. Only at the start of this year I signed a new 3-year deal. I was blindsided that halfway through the year that I was released. Also with where I was placed in the card and how I was utilized, I didn't think it was coming," Reed revealed.

Bronson Reed is currently going by a new ring name of JONAH. He hasn't signed with any major wrestling company yet, so it'll be interesting to see where he ends up next.

