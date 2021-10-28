"He would rib the entire tour" - Ex-WWE star recalls Owen Hart's pranks (Exclusive)

In a recent interview, former WWE star Bryan Clark recalled his time working with Owen Hart and how the former Intercontinental Champion would pull harmless pranks on the locker room.

Hart's life was cut short by a tragic accident at WWE Over The Edge 1999, but fans and wrestlers alike remember him for his bright personality. His pranks also remain legendary, as his former peers still tell stories about them to this day.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSkripted, Dr. Chris Featherstone sat down with Bryan Clark to discuss various topics. During the interview, Clark looked back on some of his memories of Owen Hart.

"Owen was, when he was on the road, it was like he was clocking in to go to work," said Clark. "But that's when the rib clock started. He would clock in, and he would rib the entire tour whether it was 5 days, 20 days or 25 days or 30. He would go every day and do something."

"[It was] really harmless stuff but enough to make you so mad by the 25th day that you've had it," Clark continued. "You lose your mind and there's Owen, laughing at something he did. He would untie my boot laces during a match when I have him in a hold or something. When the match is over, my boots would fall of. There's a ton more he would do."

Check out the full interview in the video below:

Owen Hart's legacy will live on in AEW

After Hart's death, his wife, Martha refused to let WWE induct him into their Hall of Fame and filed a lawsuit against the company. She used the money to establish the Owen Hart Foundation, which recently partnered with AEW.

The partnership comes with many opportunities for AEW to use Owen Hart's name and likeness in its products. AEW has already announced the Owen Hart Cup Tournament to celebrate Owen Hart's legacy. Additionally, the legendary star will be featured in the upcoming AEW console video game.

What do you think about this partnership? Who do you think will be the winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Cup Tournament winner? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

If you use any quotes from this article, please h/t Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Are you glad that Owen Hart's legacy will live on in AEW? Yes No 0 votes so far