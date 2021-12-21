''You’re a liar''- Former champion lashes out at Jim Ross, says the WWE icon was responsible for his release

Former WCW tag team champion Buff Bagwell claims that Jim Ross was responsible for him getting released from WWE in 2001.

Before Ross joined AEW, he was part of the WWE family for years. Apart from being an on-screen commentator, Ross also served as the Head of Talent Relations in WWE.

Buff Bagwell was a star in WCW and even won the tag team championships 5 times. He rose to fame as part of the nWo faction. Unfortunately, he never made it big when he joined WWE. He was released soon after.

Speaking to Who The Fook Are These Guys?!, Bagwell claimed that Jim Ross lied about what happened ahead of his release. He said that it was Ross who had called him and told him to take time off. However, it was later presented as Bagwell's mistake for not appearing for shows after which he was released.

''But if you had a guy that called you up and said, ‘don’t come to these shows’ and act like my mother called to get me out of them, now you’ve cost me millions of dollars and you’re a fu**ing liar. The facts are he called me up, told me to stay home,'' said Bagwell

A look back at Buff Bagwell's heat with Jim Ross

Buff Bagwell had a poor match with Booker T, which was seen as a debacle and put him on poor footing. Bagwell claims that it was unfair of Jim Ross to ask him to take some time off when in actuality he was going to be released.

''I get a call and it’s Jim Ross. He goes ‘hey, Buff. I want you to know we have big plans for you on Monday.’ His exact verbiage. ‘We have big plans for you on Monday in Atlanta. We want you to take this weekend off, heal up good, get your head healed up, and then we’ll see you on Monday, and we’re really excited,'' said Bagwell

The former WCW star noted that instead of getting a push on that Monday in Atlanta, he was told that he had been fired by the company.

