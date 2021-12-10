Former WWE Superstar explains why Vince McMahon said he was "released" and not "fired"

Buff Bagwell recently recalled how Vince McMahon told him that WWE wanted to “release” but not “fire” him.

The former WCW star’s only televised WWE match came against Booker T on the July 2, 2001, episode of RAW. The following week, Vince McMahon told the five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion that he was no longer needed in the company.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Bagwell said he raised his hand in Vince McMahon’s office to ask if he was getting fired. The WWE Chairman clarified that, due to a technicality in his contract, he was receiving his release. However, the term “fired” was incorrect.

“It [Vince McMahon’s response] was, ‘Well, if we release you, we ain’t gotta redo your contract in three months. We can just bring you back. If we fire you, we gotta redo your contract and it’ll be more trouble.’ Right when I heard that, as quick as I heard it, I said, ‘Start shaking hands and just leave on good terms,’ and I did,” Bagwell said.

Buff Bagwell also said in the interview that Jim Ross lied to him shortly before his release. According to Bagwell, the current AEW announcer heavily criticized him on a DVD despite previously claiming to be a fan of his work.

Buff Bagwell was willing to return to Vince McMahon’s company

Jim Ross worked as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time of Buff Bagwell’s release.

Bagwell reached out to Ross four months after his departure to ask about possible WWE opportunities in the future. Unfortunately, the Hall of Famer’s response was not what he had hoped for.

“They acted like ‘released’ was different [from being fired], so they wanted me to call back in three months. I waited about four, just to not have any more heat, not do something wrong. I waited four months. I called them back and the first thing I heard out of Jim Ross’ mouth was [sigh noise],” Bagwell said.

Ross told Bagwell that the company had no openings at the time. The former WCW star later called WWE’s current Head of Talent Relations, John Laurinaitis, but a deal never materialized.

