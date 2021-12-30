"I wanna be entertained at the highest level" - Bully Ray admits not liking watching NXT

Bully Ray recently spoke on the Busted Open Radio show on SiriusXM and stated that he does not enjoy watching WWE NXT.

The black and gold brand has recently switched to a far more colorful theme. As far as the recruitment of talent is concerned, the NXT now focuses on stars with athletic backgrounds rather than indie talents.

Speaking on the radio show, Bully Ray revealed that the show fails to grab his attention at the moment.

“As a fan who’s been around the wrestling business obviously 40+ years, I’m not as much into the up-and-coming developmental talent right now. To me, these new characters, these new talents are doing well but I wanna be entertained at the highest level." (H/T SEScoops)

Bully Ray elaborated on which shows he prefers to watch and which shows he feels are higher level.

“That’s why I’m watching a RAW, a SmackDown, a Dynamite. Those are the top of the food chain when it comes to the different brands we have at our disposal to be entertained by."

Bully Ray heaps praise on Becky Lynch

Bully Ray went on to discuss how impressed he has been with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Lynch has been portraying a heel character in the WWE since her return to the show in August 2021. Bully Ray feels that Becky Lynch has been at the top of her game as the villainous champion.

“I believe Becky’s getting better at what she’s doing. I believe she’s becoming a lot more comfortable in her role as the heel, bad guy. There’s something about Becky’s look lately. She really, really looks like a star. She has this glow to her. I think Becky looks better than I’ve ever seen her look."

