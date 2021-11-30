Bully Ray jokes about RAW Superstar getting "fired by tomorrow"

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray had an interesting reaction to Austin Theory's backstage interaction with Vince McMahon on tonight's RAW.

It has been a while since Bully Ray parted ways with WWE. The WWE Hall of Famer regularly appears on Busted Open Radio to talk about wrestling in general.

Ray hyped up the show's latest edition by joking about RAW Superstar Austin Theory possibly getting released soon. Theory was featured in a bunch of backstage segments with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on RAW.

Bully Ray posted a tweet sharing his reaction to the segments and stated how Theory was "getting made" in the process. Ray further said that the young gun might get fired tomorrow. Check out the tweet below:

"Austin Theory is getting made tonight… Probably fired by tomorrow… But made tonight," wrote Bully Ray.

Bully Ray's tweet received mixed reactions from fans on Twitter

Fans came in droves to respond to Bully Ray's joke about Austin Theory getting fired by WWE in the near future. While many agreed with the WWE Hall of Famer, a few others believe that Theory is here to stay:

At 24, Austin Theory has a long way to go. He has the looks and skills to make it big in the squared circle. It remains to be seen, though, if WWE sees him as a future star.

Theory getting a rub directly from Vince McMahon is good news for his fans. What worries them is the fact that several promising superstars have been surprisingly let go in the past.

Bully Ray is one of the most sound minds in the business today. He boasts almost three decades of experience and has done it all in the industry. Only time will tell if Ray's joke about Theory being fired becomes a reality in the near future.

What do you think? Does Austin Theory have a bright future ahead of him in Vince McMahon's promotion? Or do you see him being let go in the coming months? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

