WWE legend says Vince McMahon will never change star's unpopular ring name

Bully Ray thinks Vince McMahon will not change T-Bar's ring name to his original name in WWE NXT.

T-Bar, who was a part of the RETRIBUTION faction, was known as Dominik Dijakovic when he was a part of NXT. After the faction was disbanded, T-Bar was drafted to RAW as part of this year's Draft and is now a singles star but continues to still have his unpopular ring name.

The T-Bar ring name has been the subject of ridicule among WWE fans, but Bully Ray believes McMahon will not change the name. While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, the WWE legend explained why T-Bar won't be able to shed his ridiculous ring name.

"It's not going to happen, it's not going to happen (change the T-Bar ring name). Dominik Dijakovic, in Vince McMahon's eyes, has no character, no personality. (mimicks Vince McMahon and says what Vince would be think) 'My god, look at him, his name is T-Bar, and he wears face paint, and he is like Sid, he's the ruler of the world. He just never wins though (laughs like McMahon),'" said Bully Ray.

Bully Ray praised T-Bar for the performance he put in his match against current United States Champion Damian Priest, on this week's RAW.

T-Bar's current run with WWE

T-BAR @TBARRetribution @SonyaDevilleWWE?



Fix this.



I demand a Everything you see here happened after the bell, illegally. No security, referees or producers were sent to stop this assault. @WWE management just sat back & watched. Is this the sloppy shop you are running @ScrapDaddyAP Fix this.I demand a #USTitle Match. Everything you see here happened after the bell, illegally. No security, referees or producers were sent to stop this assault. @WWE management just sat back & watched. Is this the sloppy shop you are running @ScrapDaddyAP @SonyaDevilleWWE? Fix this. I demand a #USTitle Match. https://t.co/SJNlXYLggQ

T-Bar, who went by the ring name Donovan Dijak prior to his WWE career, has been with the company for four years. He debuted as Dominik Dijakovic on NXT in 2017 and had a strong run in the brand, competing for the NXT North American Championship as well as the tag team titles.

He had feuds with the likes of Keith Lee and Damian Priest before being called up to the main roster as part of the RETRIBUTION faction. The faction split earlier this year, but T-Bar continued to team with another member of the faction, Mace.

But the duo was split in the WWE Draft as Mace was drafted to SmackDown, while T-Bar moved to RAW. He has dropped the wacky mask, but continues to sport face paint.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please H/T Busten Open and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam