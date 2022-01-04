"That really p****d me off" - Hall of Famer on how WWE disrespected Big E before dropping the title to Brock Lesnar at Day 1

Bully Ray was not pleased to see Brock Lesnar enter last in the WWE Championship match at the Day 1 pay-per-view, despite Big E being the defending champion.

Big E was originally scheduled to take on Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in a fatal four-way match, but Lesnar was added to the match on the day of the show. The Beast Incarnate's match against Roman Reigns was canceled after The Tribal Chief tested positive for COVID.

On the latest Busted Open show, host Dave LaGreca and Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed the WWE Championship match at Day 1. They were both unhappy that Lesnar came out last in the main event, despite not being the champion. They stated that Big E was disrespected by WWE when he came out ahead of Lesnar even though his title was on the line.

"That's something that really pis*ed me off when I saw it. I understand that Brock Lesnar is the biggest star in that match; you can make an argument that Brock Lesnar is the biggest star in WWE right now. This is the man who defeated The Undertaker, ended The Streak, a five-time - up until the other night - world champion, a guy who does what he wants, when he wants... but he was not your WWE Champion. Big E was," said Bully Ray.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion added that Lesnar was going to have his moment anyway:

"If we know that Brock is going to win the championship, and he's going to have his moment, he's going to have his beauty shot at the end of the show, why would you have Big E come out fourth? Why would you have Brock come out last? There is absolutely zero reason. ZERO," said Bully Ray.

The Hall of Famer believes that Big E coming out before Lesnar subtly indicated that The New Day star is not bigger than The Beast Incarnate, despite holding the world title.

What could be in store for Brock Lesnar in WWE in the future?

The new WWE Champion will defend his title at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view against Bobby Lashley, who won a #1 Contenders' match on the RAW after Day 1. This is a match that fans have dreamed of for years.

But, it seems like Lashley isn't the only star that Lesnar is currently in a feud with. Despite seemingly moving to RAW, The Beast Incarnate announced on the Red brand that he will also appear on this week's SmackDown and sent out a warning to Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Busted Open Radio and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Did you know that a female star slapped Vince Russo so hard it dislocated his jaw? More details here

Edited by Anirudh B