Former WWE Tag Champion feels Brock Lesnar is underappreciated

Former WWE Tag Champion Bully Ray opined on an episode of Busted Open Radio that Brock Lesnar does not receive enough love from fans despite being one of the most dominant performers in WWE history.

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Day 1 next month. The Beast Incarnate employs a man-handling wrestling style coupled with UFC techniques which often help him dominate other superstars inside the ring.

Lesnar, with his sheer strength and aggression, has been one of the most intimidating characters in the WWE over the last decade or two.

On this episode of his podcast, Bully Ray stated that Brock Lesnar is a megastar but there are some fans who are yet to realize the fact. He also said that Lesnar should be viewed on the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“Did the place erupt for a babyface? No. Did the place erupt for a heel? No. The place erupted for a superstar.

“A superstar that people refuse to give the right amount of respect and props to. You know, Roman has this whole thing, ‘Acknowledge Me,’ as as ‘The Head of The Table.’ If anybody should truly be acknowledged in the wrestling business it’s Brock Lesnar because Brock is so damn good at what he does.

“And he’s so smart but a lot of ‘smart’ fans who are actually dumb as the freakin’ day is long don’t get it. Brock is a megastar. Brock is on the same level as Austin and Rock but because Brock had come and gone a little bit, you don’t really see it.” - Bully Ray said

WWE hints at a re-match between Brock Lesnar and his former rival

Brock Lesnar will go to battle with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at WWE Day 1.

WWE is scheduled to host a supershow at TD Garden in Boston on January 8, 2022 where a contest for the Universal Championship is lined up. Hence, the winner of the battle between Lesnar and Reigns will likely face Drew McIntyre at the supershow.

WWE has been advertising the following for the non-televised event:

"Drew McIntyre vs. The Winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar at Day 1 for the Universal Championship."

