WWE legend on how Vince McMahon has helped a RAW star

Bully Ray believes that Vince McMahon does not like being on television anymore, but is doing it to help Austin Theory become a better WWE performer.

McMahon made a return to television at Survivor Series, where he brought along an egg, to promote The Rock's movie, Red Notice. The egg was stolen on the show and the culprit was Theory. The young star has since featured in several segments with the WWE Chairman on RAW.

On Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray stated that Vince McMahon probably doesn't like being on television anymore because he doesn't have the authoritativeness he did before when he was younger. But, the WWE Chairman's recent appearances with The Theory are meant to possibly help the young star become a prominent player.

"Vince being 74-75 years old, you know Vince is a very proud man - and I don't think Vince loves having himself on television anymore because he doesn't look like the Vince McMahon of 50-60 years old. So he's going out there not looking like the, '(imitates Vince McMahon) The man's man Vince McMahon with bulging muscles.'

"He looks like he's getting a little older but he's still putting himself out there to put the kid on the spotlight with him and I think that speaks volumes of what Vince is willing to do to get a younger talent over," said Bully Ray.

Mark Henry agreed with Bully Ray's assessment of Vince McMahon's reason for being in segments with Theory, and stated that the young star will benefit hugely from McMahon being in a storyline with him.

Mark Henry thinks that Austin Theory could be the face of WWE in the future

On the same show, Henry stated that McMahon's appearances with Theory could indicate that he is being groomed to be a top star.

"He's young, he can be groomed, he listens, he wants to be great, and he realizes the position is that he is in, and he's doing what he's told and he'll be a star," said Henry.

Theory will have a big chance to impress later this month when he will be one of the 30 men in the men's Royal Rumble match. This will be his first time in the match and he could be one of the Superstars to look out for.

