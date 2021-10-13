Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez confirms pro wrestling return date

Cain Velasquez has confirmed his return to professional wrestling. As per recent reports, Cain Velasquez is expected to return on December 4th under Lucha Libre AAA.

During Saturday’s Heroes Inmortales XIV, it was confirmed that the former UFC Champion will be working on the show in early December. But the only suspense till now is that the opponent hasn’t been announced.

After transitioning from Mixed Martial Arts to professional wrestling, Cain Velasquez quickly took the industry by storm. The former UFC heavyweight champion adapted quite quickly to the lucha libre style of pro wrestling and is now set for his big return.

In August 2019, he made his pro wrestling debut at AAA’s TripleMania XXVII in Mexico, along with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown. Later that year, he signed with WWE and successfully competed in two matches.

His first match in WWE was with former UFC foe Brock Lesnar. He challenged The Beast Incarnate for the WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel pay-per-view event, which took place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but was quickly beaten. Not only did Lesnar avenge his UFC loss to Velasquez, he also retained his world title in the process.

Unfortunately for Cain though, due to budget cuts related to the pandemic, he was let go by WWE.

Cain Velasquez is one of the most well reputed fighters of all time

Cain Velasquez is one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He was known for his incredible fights under the UFC banner and was also one of the best champions of his generation.

Also Read

Born on the 28th of July, 1982, Velasquez is a two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion. After years of success in the sport, he finally retired from mixed martial arts in 2019.

He hasn't stepped foot inside the squared circle since his short stint in WWE. However, fans are now looking forward to the highly anticipated return of the former UFC star in the world of pro wrestling.

Did Vince Russo Escape the Undertaker? Find out here, bro.

Edited by Arjun