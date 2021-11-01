Former WWE Superstar on why he had "friction" with Brock Lesnar

Former WWE star Cain Velasquez believes Brock Lesnar's loss to him in the UFC ring affected their relationship in WWE.

Velasquez, like Lesnar, was a part of MMA before making the jump to professional wrestling. He had a high-profile match with Lesnar in UFC back in 2010, defeating The Beast Incarnate to become the UFC Heavyweight Champion.

In a recent interview with The MMA Hour, Velasquez detailed his run in WWE and short feud with Lesnar in the squared circle. The Mexican-American thinks that his win against The Beast Incarnate in UFC led to some friction in WWE. But, Velasquez said that their interactions were limited in WWE.

“There’s always going to be friction with that. So yeah, there was, but working together... We didn’t work much, but talking to him just for that little bit, I just know where he comes from, just from that little time spent, and I mean very little. I know what he’s about, and I respect him for that. What you see out there when he performs, all that s**t, he lives it, he breathes it. That’s him. That persona that you see, that’s him out there. That’s his true self. Close quarters, he’s obviously more human, but that’s him, and I saw that," said Velasquez. (H/T MMA Fighting)

Velasquez stated that he learned a lot from his experience in WWE and that he's glad he did it.

Cain Velasquez's WWE regrets

Velasquez, though, has some regrets from his WWE spell. He felt that he needed more time to develop and train to become a superstar. The former UFC Champion was comfortable with the MMA and collegiate wrestling atmosphere as he knew what he was doing, but that wasn't the case in WWE.

His run with Vince McMahon's company didn't even last a year, as he was released in April 2020 after debuting in the company in October 2019.

Velasquez's sole televised match in WWE came against Brock Lesnar at the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view, where The Beast Incarnate squashed him.

