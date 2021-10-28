"They just didn't use me" - Cain Velasquez opens up about his WWE Release

Former WWE Superstar Cain Velasquez recently spoke about his release last year on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

Velasquez was released from his WWE contract on April 28 due to budget cuts resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-time UFC Champion feels he let his fans down during his run with the company.

“It is what it is man. That was just me going into it and really just trying to figure out what it was. It was all thrown at me at once, whole new origination. I was there for whatever anybody needed as far as to have me build into whatever they wanted me to build into. That didn’t happen this turnaround. I’m sorry to everyone that I let down. That does hurt me as well because I expect a lot out of myself,” Cain said.

The Mexican also discussed his time with WWE and how the pandemic affected his run with the promotion.

“They just didn’t use me, I wasn’t called to go in for them to use me. At one point they told me we were going to go do something with some of the lucha guys and when that time came close, we were deep into COVID. They were like, ‘we’re just doing the shows this way like we just need these core guys right now.’ They just needed me to develop a lot more and I wasn’t there. So they really couldn’t use me in that way,” Velasquez added (H/T- wrestlingnews.co)

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman

#TheMMAHour Cain Velasquez on his match with Brock at Crown Jewel and why the WWE let him go. Cain Velasquez on his match with Brock at Crown Jewel and why the WWE let him go.#TheMMAHour https://t.co/JoJOdchmn7

How was Cain Velasquez's run with WWE?

Cain Velasquez made his WWE debut on SmackDown's 20th Anniversary. Accompanied by Rey Mysterio, the former AAA star confronted and attacked Brock Lesnar after his WWE Championship victory to avenge the latter's attack on Mysterio and his son, Dominik.

SI Wrestling @SI_wrestling Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Champion.



BUT! Cain Velasquez, who took the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Brock in 2010, shows up to spoil the party. Brock Lesnar is your new WWE Champion. BUT! Cain Velasquez, who took the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Brock in 2010, shows up to spoil the party. https://t.co/FjbDZJ7TQz

At Crown Jewel, Velasquez failed to win the WWE title from The Beast. In January 2020, WWE wanted to use the UFC star at Royal Rumble, but he suffered an injury and the idea was shelved.

The Crown Jewel match turned out to be Velasquez's last match with the company as he was released from his contract in April. Recently, it was announced that he would return to AAA on December 4 to team up with Psycho Clown and Pagano to face Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion and Taurus) and a mystery partner at Triplemanía Regia II.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Despite being a prominent entity in MMA, he had an underwhelming run in WWE. Can Cain Velasquez return to the promotion to redeem himself? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Musical megastar Cher reached out to a former WWE Superstar. Any guesses why? Find out here.

Edited by Angana Roy