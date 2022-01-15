Carmelo Hayes invites former WWE Champion to NXT

NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes wants former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston to visit NXT "real quick."

This Friday, Kingston appeared on SmackDown to announce King Xavier's withdrawal from the upcoming Royal Rumble. He was soon interrupted by Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin, resulting in a match between the former and the Tag Team icon. However, Kofi lost the match.

Following his appearance on the blue brand, Hayes took to Twitter to deliver a short message to Kingston. He suggested that Kofi should come to NXT.

"Kofi should come to @WWENXT real quick tho," Hayes wrote on Twitter.

While he is yet to respond, Kingston served as a mentor to "rookie" Michael McGillicutty when NXT operated under its original gameshow-type format.

Kingston fought his last NXT match on November 21st, 2013, defeating current AEW star Miro (then known as Alexander Rusev) during a taping.

Carmelo Hayes recently unified two NXT titles

Carmelo's newfound confidence in calling out one of the WWE's most respected veterans seems to come from his recent victory over former Undisputed Era member Roderick Strong.

Hayes wagered his North American Championship against Strong's Cruiserweight Championship in a winner-take-all, title-vs-title match. The former won the contest, unifying both belts and retiring the Cruiserweight Title in the process.

With main roster stars like AJ Styles and Matt Riddle already having matches, NXT 2.0 will further benefit if a veteran like Kofi Kingston ends up being the latest to pop up on Wednesday night.

Also Read Article Continues below

Would you like to see a match between Kofi Kingston and Carmelo Hayes on NXT 2.0? Are there any other main roster stars you'd like to see pop up on the Wednesday night show? Share all of your thoughts in the comments section down below.

Could another tag team split up soon? Click here to find out.

Edited by Angana Roy