It looks LeRae is changed forever

It was last week that we witnessed a change in both Johnny Gargano and his wife, Candice LeRae. The two made a statement that they are looking to be the first couple to hold the top men's and women's titles on NXT.

This week, LeRae debuted her new character in the ring with a new entrance song and attitude to go with it. Gargano acted as the ring announcer for her tonight as she faced Kacy Catanzaro as the Poison Pixie.

Throughout the match, LeRae was ruthless and dispatched the former American Ninja Warrior participant with a new finisher which she calls as the Wicked Stepsister.

Why does Cinderella always have all the fun? Well, tonight belongs to the WICKED STEPSISTER. @CandiceLeRae defeats @KacyCatanzaro in 𝘮𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 fashion! ✨#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/vbkLmzSy3k — WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2020

Gargano and LeRae's new persona

It was last week that both these two revealed their frustration with the NXT Universe. They made a statement that they're looking to win both the NXT and NXT Women's Championship and hold it at the same time.

There is newfound aggression from the pair as well. After tonight's match, LeRae went back into the ring to apply the Garga-No Escape on a fallen Catanzaro.

It looks like we will see the new Johnny Gargano next week as Dominik Dijakovic has challenged him to a match.