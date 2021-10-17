Carmella opens up on being a part of the SmackDown locker room since 2016

Former WWE Women's Champion Carmella recently spoke of her time on the blue brand.

Carmella appeared on the latest episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. She discussed the closely-knit Women's Division in WWE and being part of the Women's locker room on SmackDown.

Here's what Carmella had to say about the SmackDown locker room:

"I mean this is our family. We spent more time on the road than we do at home. So the girls that you're surrounded with, in the locker room become your family. I’ve been on SmackDown since the inception of the draft in 2016. So this is all I know and I take pride in knowing that SmackDown has always had a very positive locker room camaraderie. I’ve only ever been on SmackDown so that’s like my locker room. And the girls there, I love the girls. I’m excited for RAW. Our locker room on RAW is going to be great too," Carmella said.

Carmella stated that the locker room was like family to her. During her time in the WWE, Carmella managed to become the inaugural Women's Money in the Bank winner and also cashed in the contract successfully to become the SmackDown Women's champ.

Carmella was drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft

This week on SmackDown Carmella came up short in the semifinals of the Queen's Crown tournament against Zelina Vega. The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE was distracted when Liv Morgan made her way to ringside, allowing Vega to pick up the win.

The match will mark the end of an era for Carmella as she moves to RAW next week. Carmella divulged that she had been a part of the blue brand ever since the brand split happened in 2016. She mentioned that she was excited to move to RAW and lock horns with the talent over on the red brand.

