"I wouldn't be surprised" - former WWE superstar believes the Undertaker might return for one last match (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Caylen Croft feels that the Undertaker might still have one more match left in him.

Caylen Croft sat down with Dr. Chris Featherstone on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast. The former FCW tag team champion answered a number of fan questions and spoke about his time with WWE.

Answering a question about the Undertaker, Croft mentioned that he would not be surprised if the Deadman decided to step into the ring for one more match. He pointed out that the match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33 seemed to be the last match for Taker at the time, but the Phenom did return to in-ring action again for a few more encounters.

Here's what Croft had to say:

"What else can you say about the Undertaker? I wouldn't be surprised if he returned to the ring. It's happened before right?" Croft said.

You can watch the full video here:

The Undertaker retired from in-ring action at Survivor Series 2020

The Undertaker's last televised match was the Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. The Undertaker returned to his American Badass gimmick for the match and ended the bout on a winning note.

The Phenom called curtains on his legendary career at the Survivor Series pay-per-view last year, the same event where he had debuted 30 years ago alongside Brother Love as the mystery partner for Ted DiBiase's Million Dollar Team.

The event was built to honor the careers of the Undertaker and many of the Phonem's friends and adversaries from yesteryear were part of the show. This included the likes of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Kane, Ric Flair, JBL, Big Show, Savio Vega, Mick Foley, Shane McMahon and many more.

Finally the Deadman made his slow, ominous walk to the ring. He stepped inside the ropes and announced that it was time for him to let the Undertaker "Rest in Peace."

Also Read Article Continues below

While using the quote from this article, please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the UnSKripted YouTube video.

A former WWE writer shares his opinion on the Jeff Hardy situation. Catch it live here.

Edited by Roxanne Smith