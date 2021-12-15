"He showed up out of nowhere" - former WWE superstar recalls his meeting with the Undertaker (Exclusive)

Former WWE superstar Caylen Croft recalled his meeting with the Undertaker back when Croft was part of WWE's developmental brand FCW.

Croft was on this week's episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted podcast with Dr. Chris Featherstone. Croft answered some fan questions about his time in the business and meeting some of the biggest superstars in the WWE.

Croft recalled meeting the Undertaker during his time at FCW. The former WWE prospect mentioned that Taker watched some practice matches and also answered some questions in a Q&A session with the developmental talent.

Here's what Croft had to say about meeting the Undertaker:

He was just there in the locker room. You could just say 'hi' to him. I remember one time when I was in FCW, he showed up out of nowhere. Just randomly showed up and walked in the door. My buddy Fletcher said, 'Oh man, this day just changed.' We did practice matches in front of him. I remember him saying, 'Yeah guys just do your thing. Act like I'm not here.' Then we had a Q&A with him. Somebody asked him, 'Would you write a book?' I thought the answer was funny. He said, 'My mom is still alive.' So no," Croft said.

The Undertaker's last televised watch was at WrestleMania 36

The Deadman decided to hang up his boots last year at Survivor Series after an illustrious career spanning more than three decades in the business.

The Phenom last competed in a Boneyard match against AJ Styles to close out Night 1 of WrestleMania 36. Even with the help of Gallows and Anderson, The Phenomenal One proved no match for the Undertaker. The Phenom channeled his American Badass gimmick for the matchup and rolled into the match on his motorcycle.

The match drew a lot of praise due to its cinematic setting rather than being contested in a ring. In the final moments of the matchup, Taker buried Styles in dirt and got up on his motorcycle and rode off into the night. This was the Undertaker's 25th victory at the Show of Shows.

