Cedric Alexander reacts to Big Swole leaving AEW

Cedric Alexander sent out a heartwarming message to his wife, Big Swole after she announced that she would be parting ways with All Elite Wrestling.

Big Swole signed with AEW in late 2019. She had been a mainstay on AEW TV for the past two years and was heavily featured on AEW Dark.

Swole recently posted a message on her official Twitter handle, revealing that she isn't renewing her contract with All Elite Wrestling.

WWE RAW Superstar and Swole's real-life husband Cedric Alexander has now responded to her tweet. Check it out below:

"I love you," said Cedric Alexander.

Cedric Alexander and Big Swole have been married for over three years now

Cedric Alexander and Big Swole got married back in June 2018. The couple has a daughter together.

Big Swole's match record states that she wrestled only once before making her way to AEW in 2019. Swole lost to Mercedes Martinez in a singles match at SHIMMER Volume 116, on November 3, 2019.

Three days later, Swole made her All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Dark, in a losing effort against Hikaru Shida. A quick look at Swole's AEW record reveals that she did well and came out victorious on most occasions.

Back in September, Big Swole competed in a 21-woman Casino Battle Royale, at the AEW All Out pay-per-view. Cedric Alexander posted a tweet soon after and stated that he's jealous of his wife.

Big Swole has been keeping an eye on Cedric Alexander's WWE run as well. She has tweeted out her reactions to WWE's treatment of Alexander on various occasions. Alexander is a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion. He joined The Hurt Business on RAW last year, and thus began getting heavily featured on WWE TV.

Unfortuately, the run didn't last long, and he was out of the faction on the road to WrestleMania 37. The faction reunited in September after Alexander and Shelton Benjamin helped Bobby Lashley fight off The New Day.

As per Big Swole's tweet, today is her last day in All Elite Wrestling. It remains to be seen what she's planning to do next, now that she is no longer an AEW employee.

