"Overall a great look" - WWE Superstar praises Brock Lesnar's new look on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Cesaro has come out in support of Brock Lesnar's new look this week on Smackdown.

WWE Smackdown emanated from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA this week. With just a few weeks to go until WWE Day 1, SmackDown was abuzz with activity. The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar also made an appearance on the show this week.

Brock came down to the ring in the opening segment of SmackDown sporting overalls. In response to The Beast's new look, WWE on Fox posted a new tweet designating Lesnar as the new drip king of WWE.

Cesaro approved the new look and stated that it was a "great look" for Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar destroyed Sami Zayn once again on SmackDown

This week's episode of SmackDown opened with Sami Zayn making his way to the ring in a wheelchair assisted by two male nurses. Zayn was showing the effects of last week's beatdown where Brock Lesnar hit him with two earth shattering F5s before Roman Reigns beat him to retain the Universal Championship.

Sami Zayn was outraged at being robbed of his title opportunity and threatened to sue everybody that was involved in his downfall last week. Paul Heyman interrupted Sami's promo and the Master Strategist took advantage of Roman's absence to corner the Special Counsel to the Tribal Chief.

However, during the exchange, Brock Lesnar made his way down to the ring to settle things with Sami Zayn. Lesnar apologized to Sami Zayn and explained that he only attacked Zayn because he knew that Zayn could not defeat Roman Reigns single handedly. Lesnar and Zayn seemed to have rekindled their friendship when Paul Heyman intervened again.

Heyman riled up Brock Lesnar and upon hearing his former advocate's battle cry, Lesnar proceeded to attack the two male nurses and then laid out Sami Zayn with a vicious F5.

