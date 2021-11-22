"It was the coolest thing" – Charlie Haas admits he always wanted to be a part of Monday Night Wars

In an interview with the It’s my Wrestling Podcast, Charlie Haas talked about joining either MMA or UFC.

The former WWE Superstar said that he probably would have tried both because he loved that kind of sport. He eventually got into amateur wrestling. But if he had tried either MMA or UFC, he would have stuck with the one he was better at.

Haas went on to state that - at that point in time - UFC wasn’t very big and Pride was just on the verge of ending. The Monday Night Wars were red hot, and that’s why the pro wrestling world is where everyone wanted to be.

“But at the time, like you said UFC wasn’t big yet, Pride was just ending and the Monday night War was the hottest thing so wrestling is where you wanted to be, it was the coolest thing at the time,” stated Charlie Haas.

Charlie Haas always wanted to be part of the Monday Night Wars

In the same interview, Haas went on to claim that he always wished he coud have been involved in the Monday Night Wars.

The former WWE Superstar mentioned that he came into professional wrestling at the right time and that if he wanted to be a UFC fighter, he would have been a pioneer like Randy Couture.

“And I always wanted to be in it so you know when ECW was hot WCW and WWE at the time and I was on the East Coast Wrestling and the independents were smoking out there, I mean we came at the right time for pro wrestling. If I wanted to be a UFC fighter I would have been a pioneer like Randy Couture, those people that really paved the way for UFC,” mentioned Charlie Haas.

Charlie Haas mentioned that people like Couture, a former UFC heavyweight champion, really paved the way for the world of Ultimate Fighting.

