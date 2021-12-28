"I was my own worst enemy" - Charlie Haas expresses regret over WWE career

Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas recently joined Kurt Angle on his podcast to talk about his WWE career. One of those topics was his final days in the company.

Haas enjoyed success early in his career as part of Team Angle and as one half of The World's Greatest Tag Team with Shelton Benjamin. But the twilight of his career wasn't as bright.

in his second and final run, the former tag team champion impersonated other superstars in his matches. Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, Haas stated that he wasn’t happy with way his days in the company ended:

“They put all these characters on me and I did it in a way that I wasn’t going to disrespect them. I was going to honor them, I did it to the best of my ability. I wasn’t happy with the way it ended, I hated it, I wish my career could’ve gone better, I wish I had some IC title runs or the US title. I just didn’t know who I was, I was lost and I was my own worst enemy.” (H/T- Wrestlinginc)

Charlie Haas had an underwhelming WWE career

In an explosive start to his WWE career, Haas won tag team gold within three months of his debut. But overall, he had an underwhelming career in the promotion.

The superstar debuted on the blue brand along with Shelton Benjamin as Team Angle. The World's Greatest Tag Team were the "contingency plan" of Paul Heyman to help Kurt Angle in his title defense.

However, the team was soon broken up after the pair were drafted to different brands. Haas teamed up with Rico to win the WWE Tag Team Championship, his last title, as the superstar was soon released.

Haas returned to WWE in 2006 for a second run after spending a year on independent circuits. It was during this run that the superstar tried different gimmicks including the one in which he portrayed other superstars.

The 3-time tag team champion was put on ice during the penultimate part of his career and finally released in February 2010.

