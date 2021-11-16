"If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way?" - Charlotte Flair on criticism from the WWE Universe

Charlotte Flair has commented on the criticism she has been receiving lately and wonders if she'd still be rubbing people the wrong way if she was a man.

The SmackDown Women's Champion recently sat down with BT Sport to discuss all things WWE.

When asked about the criticism from the WWE Universe because she's always a champion, Flair wonders if it's because she's a woman.

"If I was a man would it rub people the wrong way?" Charlotte Flair asked. "No one looks at a man and goes, 'why does he want to be the world champion again when he's been on top all these years?' Is it because I'm a woman and have done it all and we have a smaller division? Charlotte is difficult? Because I stand up for what I believe in? That makes me difficult? If I was a man, I'd have big balls. I know how good I am. Man or woman, I am the best."

Charlotte Flair isn't thinking about her match with Becky Lynch

The rivalry between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch is set to have a new chapter as they face each other for brand supremacy at Survivor Series. But it's a match that Flair hasn't given much thought about.

"I haven't even thought about it," Charlotte Flair admitted. "I think it's going to be something special. You have two women who are at the top of their game, at the top of the business, who believe they are the best. When you see both of them believe it in themselves and to watch it on camera, it's going to be something special. What I'm excited about is when we faced each other in Last Woman Standing, which is one of my favorite matches, I am a much better performer now than I was then and I know who Charlotte Flair is now. She'll be facing a much different woman than she did two years ago. I'm on a whole new level."

While Charlotte vs Becky Lynch is a bout we have seen many times, the real-life tension between the two women at the moment will certainly add a new edge to this battle.

What do you make of Charlotte Flair's comments? Do you think fans would have issues with the way she was booked if she was a man? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this interview.

