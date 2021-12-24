×
"The opportunity" - Charlotte Flair sends a message to top SmackDown star; posts an incredible throwback photo

Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women&#039;s Title against Toni Storm this week
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 24, 2021 01:04 AM IST
Ahead of Charlotte Flair's upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship match with Toni Storm, The Queen has sent a message to her bitter rival.

Taking to Twitter, Charlotte Flair posted a throwback image of her standing with Storm during the latter's reign as the NXT UK Women's Champion.

Flair captioned the image by making it clear that on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Storm will once again have another huge opportunity for herself.

"#SmackDown the opportunity" - wrote Charlotte Flair.

Check out Charlotte Flair's tweet below:

#SmackDown the opportunity https://t.co/8kB3Vc8zkv

Toni Storm won the NXT UK Women's Championship back in 2019 when she dethroned Rhea Ripley at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool. Storm's reign lasted well over 200 days before she lost the belt to Kay Lee Ray at NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. So far, the NXT UK Women's Championship is Storm's only title win in WWE.

Since shifting to NXT from NXT UK, Toni Storm challenged for the NXT Women's Championship, but she was unable to win the gold. However, on this week's episode of SmackDown, the former NXT UK Women's Champion will have the chance to pull off a shocking upset.

Charlotte Flair will aim to retain her SmackDown Women's Title by avenging her pinfall loss to Toni Storm

Last Friday on WWE SmackDown, Toni Storm scored a pinfall victory over the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair in a tag team match. Charlotte Flair and Shotzi faced the team of Sasha Banks and Toni Storm, and the fan-favorite duo emerged victorious.

Near the end of the contest, Flair went for a moonsault on Storm, but The Queen landed on her feet. Storm eventuallyed roll up Flair up for pin to secure a big win in front of a red-hot Chicago crowd.

NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown!#WomensTitle @MsCharlotteWWE #ToniStorm https://t.co/856pSLhkKo

As a result of this victory, Storm earned a shot at The Queen's championship. On the Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown, Toni Storm will have the chance to dethrone Charlotte Flair and win her first title on the main roster.

Do you want to see Toni Storm beat Charlotte Flair? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
