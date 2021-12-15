Charlotte Flair shares her honest thoughts on facing Zelina Vega in a Queen vs. Queen match

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has no interest in facing RAW Superstar Zelina Vega in a battle for the crown.

Charlotte has been referring to herself as The Queen since her early run on the main roster. Meanwhile, Vega earned the right to call herself Queen Zelina after winning the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament at WWE Crown Jewel.

During a recent interview with Metro, Charlotte Flair stated that she's not interested in a Queen vs Queen storyline with Zelina. She added that she doesn't need a crown to be recognized as a Queen.

"I don’t think I need a crown to be called the Queen," said Charlotte. "I am the Queen. It’s silly to me [laughs]. No offense! I mean, maybe facing Zelina, but to have a match focused around Queen versus Queen? Like, I’m the Queen of them all – without a throne. I don’t see that as – she has a long way to go before that becomes her… I don’t know how you say it? I always wear my invisible crown."

Charlotte Flair is currently involved in a feud with Toni Storm on WWE SmackDown

Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm began feuding after the latter challenged The Queen to a match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Charlotte initially turned her down, but it looks like the two superstars could face each other at WWE Day 1 for the coveted title.

They collided in a Championship Contender match on last week's episode of SmackDown. Since Toni Storm won the bout by disqualification, it technically makes her the No.1 contender.

Charlotte has been a mainstay on WWE programming for many years, while Storm is still a new addition to the main roster. The former NXT Superstar has the potential to become a major attraction on the roster, and she's arguably a future champion.

