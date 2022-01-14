×
"Wait in line"- Charlotte Flair's bold message to two former women's champions


Charlotte has responded to Mickie James and Michelle McCool's tweets
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Modified Jan 14, 2022 09:15 AM IST
News

Charlotte Flair has finally responded to Mickie James' recent tweet aimed at her.

Mickie James is the current Impact Knockouts Champion and will participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She targeted Charlotte Flair on Twitter soon after news of her Royal Rumble inclusion emerged.

Charlotte Flair has now responded to Mickie's tweet and told the former Women's Champion to wait in line:

"Bye. It’s me. …..wait in line," wrote Flair in her tweet.
Bye. It’s me. 👸🏼>🤠…..wait in line. twitter.com/mickiejames/st…

Shortly after, Charlotte responded to another Royal Rumble participant, Michelle McCool. The latter had previously teased a future confrontation with Flair. The SmackDown Women's Champion told the veteran to "wait in line" as well.

"It is destiny…..I AM DESTINY…..wait in line," Flair responded to McCool.
it is destiny…..I AM DESTINY…..wait in line. twitter.com/mccoolmichelle…

Charlotte Flair will enter the Royal Rumble match while being champion

Charlotte is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Much like Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, she will try to win the bout while still holding one of the top title belts.

She won the Royal Rumble in 2020 by last eliminating Shayna Baszler. Flair then challenged and defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

1️⃣2️⃣ Charlotte Flair wins the NXT Women’s ChampionshipOn the biggest night of the year, @MsCharlotteWWE added to her already historic legacy. The Queen dethroned Rhea Ripley and became a 2x NXT Women’s Champion. https://t.co/A5hck64hUO

Last year, Mickie James' WWE exit was a controversial affair, as WWE sent her belongings in a trash bag. The debacle saw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon issue a public apology and the employee responsible for the act being fired.

The WWE Universe didn't anticipate at the time that James would ever return to the promotion, but stranger things have happened in this business.

Do you think Mickie James or Michelle McCool could realistically end up winning the Royal Rumble match this year? Will Charlotte win her second Royal Rumble match? Share your favorites to win the free-for-all in the comments section below!

Edited by Angana Roy
