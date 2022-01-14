"Wait in line"- Charlotte Flair's bold message to two former women's champions

Charlotte Flair has finally responded to Mickie James' recent tweet aimed at her.

Mickie James is the current Impact Knockouts Champion and will participate in the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match. She targeted Charlotte Flair on Twitter soon after news of her Royal Rumble inclusion emerged.

Charlotte Flair has now responded to Mickie's tweet and told the former Women's Champion to wait in line:

"Bye. It’s me. …..wait in line," wrote Flair in her tweet.

Shortly after, Charlotte responded to another Royal Rumble participant, Michelle McCool. The latter had previously teased a future confrontation with Flair. The SmackDown Women's Champion told the veteran to "wait in line" as well.

"It is destiny…..I AM DESTINY…..wait in line," Flair responded to McCool.

Charlotte Flair will enter the Royal Rumble match while being champion

Charlotte is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. Much like Brock Lesnar in the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble, she will try to win the bout while still holding one of the top title belts.

She won the Royal Rumble in 2020 by last eliminating Shayna Baszler. Flair then challenged and defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's title at WrestleMania 36.

Last year, Mickie James' WWE exit was a controversial affair, as WWE sent her belongings in a trash bag. The debacle saw Triple H and Stephanie McMahon issue a public apology and the employee responsible for the act being fired.

The WWE Universe didn't anticipate at the time that James would ever return to the promotion, but stranger things have happened in this business.

