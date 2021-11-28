Charlotte Flair reveals what it would take for her to give a title opportunity to Toni Storm

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair recently shared how she felt about up-and-coming rookie Toni Storm.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with the Queen for an exclusive backstage interview this week on SmackDown.

Charlotte mentioned that her outfit had cake all over it and blamed Toni Storm for it. The Queen stated that Toni had not achieved anything of substance in her career to even be considered a challenger. Charlotte stated that she would consider a title opportunity for Toni Storm if she paid for her dry cleaning.

Here's what Charlotte had to say:

I'm gonna send her a dry cleaning bill for my top that has cake all over it. I mean seriously? It's not that I'm not taking her seriously, what has she done for me to take her serious, is my question. I will defend my championship when I feel like it. Maybe if she pays for my dry cleaning," Charlotte said.

Charlotte Flair smacked Toni Storm with two pies to her face

This week on SmackDown, Charlotte Flair addressed her loss to Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Charlotte mentioned that Big Time Becks needed to cheat to beat her thus proving that the Queen was indeed better than her.

During the promo, Charlotte was once again interrupted by Toni Storm. Storm walked down to the ring and urged Charlotte to give her a title match. Charlotte quickly dismissed the challenger, saying that she wasn't on the same level as the Queen. Charlotte went on to say that she didn't even know Storm existed.

In the melle that ensued, Charlotte Flair embarrassed Storm by hitting her with two pies that were placed at ringside from the Leftovers Throwdown.

