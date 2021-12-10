Charlotte Flair's next opponent after Becky Lynch confirmed

WWE has announced that SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair will take on Toni Storm this Friday night on the blue brand. The two will face off in a championship contender match, i.e., Storm will get a title shot if she beats Charlotte.

The rivalry between the two former NXT stars started when Flair addressed the crowd after her loss against Becky Lynch at Survivor Series. Toni interrupted The Queen soon, claiming that Charlotte's obsession with Lynch made her vulnerable and led to her defeat at Survivor Series.

Toni also challenged the SmackDown Women's Champion to a match, but the latter said she did not consider her a serious contender for the title. Things got ugly between them when Charlotte humiliated the former NXT UK star with two pies to the face. Last week, however, Toni smacked Flair in the face with a pie to make things even.

WWE's social media team announced a match between the two after weeks of animosity:

It remains to be seen whether or not this feud will extend until WWE's upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view.

Charlotte Flair has brushed off Toni Storm as a legitimate threat to her title

Charlotte Flair appeared on WWE's Talking Smack show after last week's episode of SmackDown, where she once again dismissed Storm as a legitimate challenger for her title.

While speaking to WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton, The Queen stated that all Toni did was copy the champ like a "monkey" as far as their pie throwdown was concerned, which does not make her a legitimate championship contender.

The verbal and pie war between them is over as they are set to lock horns this Friday. With the champion dismissing Toni Storm as a challenger multiple times, there is more on the line for the latter than just a title opportunity.

Who do you think will win between Charlotte Flair and Toni Storm on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below!

