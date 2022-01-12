Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters teases surprise return?

Chris Masters has teased a possible return to WWE at Royal Rumble 2022. The former WWE Superstar recently posted a cryptic image on social media which has caused rumors to swirl.

The Masterpiece debuted on RAW in 2005, with his gimmick being centered around his physique. He garnered a lot of attention with his almost unbreakable 'Master Lock', but parted ways with the promotion in 2007 due to a Wellness Policy Violation. Masters returned in 2009 with a similar gimmick but was released two years later.

He took to Twitter to tease a surprise return by posting a video. The video was a countdown to a potential Royal Rumble entry and comes just weeks ahead of the Premium Live Event.

Chris Masters @ChrisAdonis At the very least it is fun to imagine At the very least it is fun to imagine https://t.co/JcelX6uM3O

Bobby Lashley now uses Chris Masters' finishing move after breaking it in 2007

In 2007, Bobby Lashley became the first superstar to succeed in the Master Lock Challenge. The challenge was set to require Superstars to break the finisher.

After 13 years, Bobby Lashley adopted The Master Lock as his finishing move, albeit with a different name. Bobby's version of the move is known as 'The Hurt Lock'. Masters was asked about Lashley using the move in an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

Masters said it made sense for Bobby to use his finishing maneuver as he was the one to break it and has the perfect physique to pull it off.

“I’ve talked to MVP about this. It only makes sense. If anybody is going to use the Full Nelson, the guy who broke it, and a guy who is a physical force like Bobby Lashley,'' said Masters.

The former WWE Superstar went on to say that he created the opportunity for Lashley to use the move:

"It only makes sense. It’s funny when he first started using it. All the mentions of people saying ‘That’s The Master Lock, not The Hurt Lock.’ I’d be lying if I didn’t say it didn’t create an opportunity, even if it was small,” Masters continued - (H/T - Inside The Ropes)

Do you think Chris Masters should be a part of the 2022 Royal Rumble match? Do let us know your views in the comments section below.

