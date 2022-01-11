WWE considered booking released superstar against Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, and more

Killer Kross (f.k.a. Karrion Kross) was viewed as a future opponent for Randy Orton and Roman Reigns before WWE released him.

Following a successful 16-month spell in NXT, Kross was let go by the company in November 2021 after just four months on RAW. The two-time NXT Champion feuded with some high-profile names during his short time on the main roster, including Jeff Hardy and Keith Lee.

Kross explained on Insight with Chris Van Vliet that people in WWE told him he could potentially work with Orton and Reigns. He was also considered a possible opponent for Bobby Lashley, Bray Wyatt, and Drew McIntyre.

“I did have several people tell me that there were conversations at one point of me working with Randy, Bobby, Drew, Bray, and maybe Roman,” Kross said. “But it wasn’t anything concrete. My name was being mentioned with theirs as possible match-ups and stuff like that, which I was absolutely thrilled for. I mean, who wouldn’t be?”

Kross defeated John Morrison in his final WWE match at a live event in Bakersfield, California on October 10, 2021. A month later, he received his release alongside his fiancée and former valet, Scarlett.

Killer Kross’ contrasting experience on WWE RAW compared to NXT

Performing as Karrion Kross, Killer Kross was presented as one of the top stars in NXT. Unfortunately, the same could not be said after he moved to RAW, where he lost his debut match against Jeff Hardy within two minutes.

Kross added that he simply did as he was told when he showed up to RAW tapings:

“When I had gotten there [the main roster], there wasn’t really any discussion about [opponents]. You just kind of show up and do what they tell you to do.”

Kross also said in the interview that he is open to returning to WWE one day. However, he would only consider working for Vince McMahon’s company again if changes were made from a creative perspective.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit Insight with Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Would Karrion Kross vs. Roman Reigns have been a good feud? Yes No 39 votes so far