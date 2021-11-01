"That was not personal" - WWE announcer opens up on Dana Brooke comments

Corey Graves spoke about Dana Brooke on the latest episode of Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

The WWE announcer has been the victim of a lot of internet backlash over the last few weeks when he indicated on commentary that WWE should consider firing Dana Brooke. She was in a match with Shayna Baszler where the Queen of Spades put her away quite easily. Graves states that WWE should consider Dana Brooke's limited progress in the company and think of letting her go.

Corey opened up on the issue and said that while on commentary, he always took care not to harm anybody's character. Graves mentioned that he texted Dana the next day, clarifying that it was not a personal shot at her and that he was just doing his job.

Here's what Graves had to say about the issue:

"99.9% of the time everybody realizes it's just me doing what I do. I love walking the line. I love being provocative but I also make sure, and I try to take great care, that I don't harm anybody as far as a character perspective. For instance, the Dana Brooke issue, I sent her a text the next morning just saying, 'Hey, just so you know, no hard feelings. That was not personal.' Full disclosure, I don't know what's going to happen in these shows."

Dana Brooke had a strong response to Corey Graves

Dana Brooke did not mince words after Graves buried her on commentary. As social media erupted in support of Brooke, she took to Instagram to share a piece of her mind with Graves.

Brooke went on to call Corey Graves a "clown" on her Instagram story and then urged fans to continue watching her work and improve in the ring. She was of the opinion that her hard work would ultimately pay dividends and she would send a message to her detractors.

