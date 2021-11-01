Corey Graves makes a bold statement about the best WWE pay-per-view of 2021

WWE commentator Corey Graves thinks that a recent pay-per-view was better than WrestleMania or SummerSlam. The RAW commentator believes that Crown Jewel was one of the best pay-per-views WWE has produced over the last year.

This year's Crown Jewel was held at the Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 21. The show was WWE's return to the Middle East for the first time since February 2020 and the sixth pay-per-view in Saudi Arabia.

On the recent edition of After The Bell podcast, Graves stated that the Crown Jewel pay-per-view delivered on all fronts and was WWE's best show of the year.

"I'm going to start today with a really, really bold statement. In my opinion - as a guy who has called and watched more WWE over the past five or six years, probably more than anybody on planet earth, I think Crown Jewel was one of the best shows we have produced from top to bottom in a year or so. Crown Jewel, to me, was awesome from start to finish. And how could it not be when you start with Hell in a Cell, with Seth Rollins and Edge," said Corey Graves.

Vic Joseph, a part of the After The Bell podcast, agreed with Graves' statement, calling the match card similar to WrestleMania and SummerSlam.

WWE had a stacked card for Crown Jewel

This year's Crown Jewel pay-per-view had a stacked card featuring several former champions and WWE Hall of Famers.

Edge and Seth Rollins ended their rivalry in a hard-hitting Hell in a Cell match, with the Hall of Famer coming out on top, while Goldberg got one over Bobby Lashley.

Xavier Woods and Zelina Vega won the King Of The Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments, respectively, while Big E, Becky Lynch, and Roman Reigns retained their titles.

The next major for WWE will be Survivor Series which considered to be one of the four major pay-per-views for the company each year. However, the build for the pay-per-view has been slow till now.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please H/T After The Bell and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Did you know another former WWE star was considered to play 'fake Undertaker'? Find out right here.

Edited by Alan John