"It takes me back to that moment" - Current champion reminisces about The Rock's iconic promos (Exclusive)

Even after 25 years, The Rock continues to serve as a major influence for upcoming and current talent in the WWE.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Reggie, the current 24/7 Champion, talked about his best memory of The Rock. Initially, Reggie struggled as there were many great memories of The People's Champion, but he eventually honed in on one.

He spoke about being a fan of The Rock’s skills on the mic and went on to mention a promo The Rock delivered on Kurt Angle, Undertaker, ‘Stone Cold’, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in the past.

“Oh my goodness, there’s so so many I mean I let me try to pull one. I mean I have always been a fan of The Rock’s promos and the promo he cut on Kurt Angle, Undertaker, Stone Cold, Triple H, Stephanie in the locker room,” said Reggie.

Reggie continued and mentioned how that moment specifically was so important for him and his own work on the mic.

“I mean that’s just like it takes me back to that moment, I mean that moment for sure is just a great moment for me, gave me the confidence to try to cut the best promos and say anything I wanted to say."

The Rock was one of the entertaining superstars when it came to promos. It should come as no surprise that current superstars see him as an inspiration for their own promo game.

The Rock recently celebrated his 25th anniversary in professional wrestling

It’s been 25 years since The Rock joined the wrestling industry. He took to Twitter to send out several tweets to mark the 25th anniversary of his first match.

🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ ESPN @espn 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 25 years ago today, @TheRock made his WWE debut as “Rocky Maivia” 💪 https://t.co/fCmoJJ5lBU Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14… Wow 25yrs ago I wrestled my first match in @wwe in Madison Square Garden. Shaking my head right now. What a wild, unpredictable road I’ve been on. So many people to thank along the way. Especially the fans. Love U guys. Humbled by this journey. Wtf’s up with my awful haircut🤣🤦🏽‍♂️ twitter.com/espn/status/14…

The Rock talked about his wild and unpredictable journey through the years. And also recalled his first match in the WWE at Madison Square Garden. He also went on to thank his fans and supporters and expressed how humbled he is with the journey. He even made fun of his old hairstyle.

From debuting as Rocky Mavia, to joining The Nation of Domination, to engaging in legendary battles with Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock has truly had one of the most iconic and successful journeys in WWE history.

