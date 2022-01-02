D-Von Dudley responds to the finish of The New Day vs. The Usos match at WWE Day 1

At WWE Day 1, The Usos successfully retained their SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The New Day after planting Kofi Kingston with the '3D' - the finishing move of the legendary tag-team, The Dudley Boyz. D-Von Dudley has given his verdict on the match and the finish.

Both teams put on another instant classic and set the tone for the entire pay-per-view. Despite a valiant effort from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, Jimmy and Jey pulled off the win by digging deep into their arsenal and pulling off the 3D.

It was referred to as '1D' by the commentary team and fans were happy to see the SmackDown Tag Team Champions execute the move.

The finish caught the attention of D-Von Dudley, and he took to Twitter to praise The Usos and the overall match.

"Fantastic match between the Usos and the new day!!! Great way to end the match with a 3-D fantastic job boys …. Oh testify!!!!!", wrote D-Von.

Undoubtedly, The Usos paying tribute to The Dudley Boyz at Day 1 took the internet by storm and was talked about by a large section of the WWE Universe.

The match itself was fantastic - SHOCK. Two of the greatest tag team rivals in WWE history.



WWE Day 1 is the first-ever pay-per-view event of the company for 2022 and is also the first to be held on New Year's Day. So far, the matches have been tremendous and has lived up to expectations.

The Usos have faced The Dudley Boyz in the past

One of the possible reasons why The Usos paid homage to The Dudley Boyz at Day 1 is that the two teams are no strangers to each other and have squared off in the past.

After The Dudleyz returned to WWE in 2015, they progressed towards a heel turn in early 2016 and began a feud with The Usos that culminated in a tag team match at WrestleMania 32. D-Von and Bubba Ray lost to The Usos and put the young team over.

Even though D-Von Dudley is still engaged with WWE as a producer, he has hung up his boots. On the other hand, his partner, Bubba Ray Dudley, still wrestles sporadically on the independent circuit.

