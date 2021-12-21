"Vince McMahon’s philosophy is that I’m too old" - Hall of Famer on why he won't wrestle in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley wants to step back into the ring with his two sons if they join WWE but believes that Vince McMahon won't allow it.

The WWE legend's twin sons, Terrell Hughes and Terrence Hughes, are known as TNT. The brothers trained under D-Von Dudley at the Team 3D Academy and have wrestled in the indie scene for a few years. They have also appeared on WWE television as extras.

D-von Dudley HOF @TestifyDVon TNT have the dudley state of mind and will carry the dudley commandments to promotions to come!!

TNT have a few dates open, and left to fill. You can Contact them at Terrellhughes20@gmail.com . Just like bubba and I, TNT are taking over where we left off. Oh my brothers testify!

In a recent episode of the Table Talk podcast, D-Von expressed his desire to get back in the ring with his sons, but believes that it won't happen in WWE.

"I think at 49 years of age, you know, Vince McMahon’s philosophy is that I’m too old to be back in that ring, nor does he want to see me in there... If I was gonna come back and risk my back, it would be with my boys. I would definitely do that with them but, I just don’t see it happening on a WWE level, just for the simple fact as you know, I’m 49 years old and things like that, I think Vince doesn’t — wouldn’t wanna see me back on his TV again, not in that type of role," said D-Von Dudley. (H/T POST Wrestling)

However, he would also be interested in being an on-screen manager for his sons and might take a few bumps.

The WWE legend has had a few injuries and health scares recently

D-Von Dudley recently gave an update on his back injury, which he has been dealing with since 2010.

"WWE provides great health insurance so I'm able to go see a doctor, a couple doctors, and (have) the insurance because I can only imagine what that surgery would cost," said D-Von.

The Hall of Famer had a stroke last year but has since recovered. Dudley is currently serving as a producer in WWE.

Edited by Angana Roy