"He finally found a set and decided to fight me" - Damian Priest has some harsh words for current WWE superstar

Damian Priest has some tough words for his vanquished opponent Apollo Crews.

WWE correspondent Sarah Schreiber caught up with Damian Priest on RAW Talk this week. Sarah asked Damian Priest his thoughts about the match with Apollo Crews on RAW this week.

Priest verbally demolished Apollo Crews during the segment. He mentioned that he was glad that Apollo finally mustered up some courage to face him in the ring. The Archer of Infamy claimed that Crews got the beating that he deserved.

Here's what Priest had to say:

"I showed the side of me that Apollo deserved. It seems like he finally found a set and decided to fight me. That's what we do here, Sarah. We fight. We fight for pride, we fight for our lives, and we fight for championships. And that's what I told him. So he finally shut his mouth. Actually, I closed it for him," Priest said.

You can watch the video here.

While speaking on the next challenger for him, Priest mentioned that he was ready to take on anyone that could step up from all three rosters of WWE. Priest mentioned that it did not matter who the challenger was because the outcome would still be Priest standing tall with the United States title.

Damian Priest retained his United States championship against Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews finally had his chance to clinch the WWE United States Championship on RAW this week. Crews was set for singles action with current champion Damian Priest with the title on the line.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

However, Crews lost concentration when Commander Azeez was ejected from ringside. This also coincided with Damian unleashing his inner beast. Priest went on a vicious rampage and swiftly hit The Reckoning on Crews to retain the United States championship.

Got a minute, wrestling fans? Do fill in this survey with your valuable input.

Edited by Arjun