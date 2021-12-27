Damian Priest reflects on "special moment" in WWE career

WWE Superstar Damian Priest completed his lifelong dream of performing at the prestigious Madison Square Garden when the United States Champion faced off against The Miz at a Live Event.

Being a New Yorker, Damian Priest was a regular at WWE’s Madison Square Garden shows while growing up, but performing there was something that had escaped The Archer of Infamy until now.

The RAW superstar's first outing at the arena was a successful one as he retained his United States Championship against The Miz. Priest took to Twitter after the match to reflect on this special moment.

"Dreams can be real. What a special night. #LiveForever"- Priest wrote

Damian Priest will defend his United States Championship against Dolph Ziggler on WWE RAW

Damian Priest has had a standout last 12 months in the company. The former North American Champion entered the Royal Rumble as a member of the NXT roster and eliminated more people than anyone in the over-the-top-rope bout

Priest was later involved in a high-profile match on Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 37, where he teamed up with megastar Bad Bunny to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Things got even better for the former NXT star at WWE SummerSlam, where he defeated Sheamus to win the United States Championship.

Damian Priest will be looking to end the year in style when he takes on Dolph Ziggler in a United States Championship match. The Showoff earned a shot at the coveted title after defeating Priest in a championship contender match via a countout.

WWE have a done a good job in protecting the RAW superstar since he made his main roster debut. Priest has not been pinned in a singles match on Raw, and has defeated established names like Sheamus, The Miz and Robert Roode along the way.

Will Dolph Ziggler be able to stop the juggernaut or will Damian Priest end the year as The United States Champion? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Edited by Ryan K Boman