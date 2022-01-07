"He's so revered from top to bottom" - DDP was surprised by a recent high-profile WWE release

While WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page believes every star in pro wrestling has an end date, NXT General Manager William Regal's release surprised him.

Regal had been a part of WWE for over two decades, first as an in-ring performer and then a part of the creative and recruitment team at NXT. He was also the on-screen GM of the brand but was recently released as the brand aims to complete its transition into NXT 2.0.

While speaking on SportsKeeda Wrestling's The Bro Show, Diamond Dallas Page agreed with Vince Russo's assessment that everyone has an end date in WWE, and the veterans know it.

The Hall of Famer, though, admitted that he was surprised by the release of one name - William Regal.

"But I was really surprised by Regal (his release) because he is so revered. He's so revered from top to bottom, so I was really surprised at that one. But, no one else. Everybody is on a hamster cage, and that's the same thing for AEW. Just because they're new and young, but everybody's got a release date... You're going to see guys and girls start to get released according to who can produce because they're always looking for the next cream of the crop," said Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP believes that both WWE and AEW are always looking for stars who will "move the needle," so there will always be releases from time to time.

Several performers and backstage personnel in WWE NXT were let go recently

Scott Armstrong @WWEArmstrong ‍ TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and 05/04/61 Losing a good gig is never easy, no matter what the occupation, so sometimes ya just gotta get back to basics! #Biscuits TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and @SeanRossSapp saying I’m 62…C’MON…I’m a “Really YOUNG 60”05/04/61 Losing a good gig is never easy, no matter what the occupation, so sometimes ya just gotta get back to basics! #Biscuits 👨‍🍳 TY for all the well wishes from everyone! I just need a click to reset…Oh and @SeanRossSapp saying I’m 62…C’MON…I’m a “Really YOUNG 60”😳05/04/61 😎😃 https://t.co/sVmvQo8pTx

WWE has let go of several performers, backstage personnel, and office staff since the pandemic began two years ago. The latest string of releases had several influential people who had been in the company and with NXT for a long time.

Apart from Regal, the likes of Samoa Joe, Hall of Famer Road Dogg, referee Scott Armstrong, former on-screen manager of The Great Khali, Ranjin Singh, and coach Ace Steel were also let go.

Regal's release has come as a big shock as he was a vital member of the NXT creative team and was an essential cog of the brand for a long time.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with DDP's assessment? Let us know in the comments below.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy