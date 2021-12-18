Details on wrestling legend getting removed from WWE production meetings with Kevin Dunn

WWE legend Gerald Brisco recently recalled how he frequently had to drag Jim Cornette out of production meetings with Kevin Dunn.

Cornette spent 12 years in WWE between 1993 and 2005. The wrestling legend worked in various roles during that time, including on-screen manager and color commentator. He also became the lead booker of WWE’s Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) developmental system.

Brisco, who worked for WWE between 1984 and 2020, spoke to WSI’s James Romero about Cornette’s arguments with the company’s Executive Vice President of TV Production:

“I’ve dragged Jimmy out of production meetings with high, high, high-level WWE officials so many times, I can’t count the times… I’ve had to drag him out of the meetings because he was coming over the table after one of the higher [ups]. I’m not naming names, but a guy with the initials KD, yeah!”

Brisco added that he and WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard removed Jim Cornette from meetings together. They also used to ensure that the veteran wrestling personality got an elevator and stayed away from the meeting room.

Gerald Brisco liked working with Jim Cornette in WWE

Never one to shy away from an opinion, Jim Cornette is one of the most outspoken people in the wrestling business. He recently claimed Kevin Dunn is a “suck-up sycophant” who only joined WWE’s production team for the money.

While some people dislike Cornette’s views, Gerald Brisco has always enjoyed his former co-worker’s honesty.

“I’m glad Jim Cornette hasn’t evolved because we need one guy in the business like a Jim Cornette. I love him to death. I laugh and laugh. Sometimes he makes a lot of sense if you read between his lines. What a historian and what a collection of history that he has. I got nothing but big-time respect for Jim Cornette,” Brisco said.

Kevin Dunn worked behind the scenes throughout Gerald Brisco and Jim Cornette’s spells with WWE. He joined Vince McMahon’s company in 1984 and has since worked in several backstage production roles.

Edited by Kartik Arry

