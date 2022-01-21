WWE Hall of Famer was disappointed he wasn't RKO'd by Randy Orton at the Royal Rumble (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page was disappointed not to be RKO'd by Randy Orton at the 2015 WWE men's Royal Rumble match.

The Hall of Famer landed a few Diamond Cutters after entering the Rumble at #14. DDP was eliminated by Rusev, who now goes by the ring name Miro in AEW.

On this week's The Bro Show, DDP said he was keen to have a moment with "The Legend Killer" Randy Orton in the match and be the next legend to be on Orton's victim's list.

DDP was backstage with Bubba Ray Dudley and Boogeyman at the 2015 Royal Rumble, where they discussed the Superstars that they would work with in the ring. Bubba Ray and DDP were expecting to be in the ring with Orton too, but producer Michael Hayes informed them that The Viper was not going to be a part of the show.

"The Legend Killer - one of the greatest of all-time, Randy Orton - he ain't killed me yet (points to himself). I thought that was the night. RKO and pick me up and throw me out. And it didn't happen. I thought, 'Wow,'" said the WWE Hall of Famer.

Why Randy Orton was not at the WWE Royal Rumble show in 2015

Randy Orton, who has been an important figure in the company for the last 15 years and more, was absent at the 2015 Royal Rumble as he was filming a movie, The Condemned 2.

Orton sustained an injury in storyline, which was a way to write him off WWE TV. The Authority, led by Seth Rollins, attacked him and put him on the shelf a few months before the Rumble.

He returned at the Fastlane pay-per-view in February, 2016 and attacked Kane and J&J Security at the show. The WWE RAW Superstar has taken part in every men's Royal Rumble match since 2017 and will likely be a part of this year's edition as well.

Please H/T The Bro Show if you use any of the above quotes.

