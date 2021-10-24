Did Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman hit each other for real in a WWE match?

Brock Lesnar is one of the most established Superstars in WWE history. On the other hand, Braun Strowman was regarded as one of the most well-known faces in the WWE.

During his time with the company, Strowman reached the peak of his career. The former Monster Among Men feuded with the likes of Roman Reigns, Bray Wyatt, and even shared the stage with Brock Lesnar.

While Strowman and Lesnar have crossed paths on multiple occasions, there was one instance when The Beast Incarnate lost his composure and decided to hit his former on-screen rival for real.

During the 2018 Royal Rumble, Strowman and Lesnar shared the ring during 30-man Royal Rumble Match. It was during the match when Strowman caught The Beast with a knee that felt like a legitimate mistimed knee strike.

In reaction to the shot from Strowman, Brock Lesnar immediately caught the former WWE Universal Champion with two hard-hitting right-hand shots.

The entire exchange was caught on camera, and it was visible how Lesnar's facial reaction changed after being hit with the knee. The Beast Incarnate was also seen getting into a short verbal exchange with Strowman after hitting him with two right-hand strikes.

Braun Strowman has explained what happened between him and Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2018

During a 2019 interview with talkSPORT, Braun Strowman claimed that both he and Brock Lesnar laughed about the incident afterward.

"We did the same thing and went about our business," said Braun Strowman.

“We laughed about it afterwards. It is what it is. We got to the back and I said ‘Hey, my bad.’ He said the same thing and we went about our business," said Braun Strowman.

Strowman added that both he and Brock Lesnar are grown-ups and knew what they were getting into. The former WWE Universal Champion mentioned that he and Lesnar are both dominant males, and neither man wanted to give in an inch.

“We’re both grown ups, we both knew what we were getting into and, at the end of the day, we’re both very dominant males and neither of us wanted to give in an inch so, in the end, we took an inch from each other."

