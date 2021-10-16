Dwayne Douglas Johnson, known as The Rock in the WWE world, is an actor, producer, businessman, and a former professional wrestler. Before getting into the acting career, The Rock wrestled for almost 8 years.

So with that being said, did The Rock graduate from Freedom High School? Yes, he indeed did!

The Rock has not only attended one school during his teen years but has attended 4 different schools, namely President William McKinley High School in Honolulu, Glencliff High School in Hawaii, McGavock High School in Nashville, and Freedom High School in Bethlehem. He graduated from Freedom High School.

The Rock took to Instagram to post a picture of himself during his school days explaining the reason for changing so many schools. He even said jokingly that his mates used to think of him as an undercover cop.

“By the time I was 16 years old, I had already enrolled in four high schools across the country due to being evicted and little trouble with the law...I was also 6’4 225 lbs, rockin’ a dead caterpillar on my lip (aka the porn stache) and all the kids in every high school thought I was an undercover cop cause I looked like a mutated, yet handsome SOB of a man child,” he wrote.

“Plus in Nashville I was already hangin’ out in honky tonk dive bars on Music Row and hustlin’ cars from crackheads. Yup, one of the many reasons why I’m a grateful man for the life I have today and also grateful I straight up kicked puberty’s ass early in life,” he added.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson excelled in football while he was in school and thus got many offers from different Division I collegiate programs regarding the same. He committed to the University of Miami and mostly played defensive tackle. He even won a college championship in 1991. In 1995, The Rock graduated with a degree in Criminology and Physiology.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

“How do you want to be remembered?”

And “now go kick ass”

And kick ass they did.

They played the #1 ranked team and won 42-7.

🏈💪🏾 Front Office Sports @FOS Dwayne Johnson surprised his former high school football teams, Freedom (PA) and McKinley (HI), with Project Rock performance gear 🤘 @TheRock told Freedom's team to "kick ass" before its game against top-ranked rival Central Catholic.Freedom won, 42-7. Dwayne Johnson surprised his former high school football teams, Freedom (PA) and McKinley (HI), with Project Rock performance gear 🤘@TheRock told Freedom's team to "kick ass" before its game against top-ranked rival Central Catholic.Freedom won, 42-7. https://t.co/v3kM21RpD4 Very proud of how both my high schools in Hawaii & Pennsylvania responded to my call to action of“How do you want to be remembered?”And “now go kick ass”And kick ass they did.They played the #1 ranked team and won 42-7. #GoPatriots 🏈💪🏾 twitter.com/fos/status/144… Very proud of how both my high schools in Hawaii & Pennsylvania responded to my call to action of

“How do you want to be remembered?”

And “now go kick ass”

And kick ass they did.

They played the #1 ranked team and won 42-7.

#GoPatriots 🏈💪🏾 twitter.com/fos/status/144…

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has now established himself as one of the icons of Hollywood

Also Read

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, is now regarded as one of the biggest Superstars in all of Hollywood. The former WWE star established his place in the professional wrestling business and then slowly transitioned to Hollywood.

The Rock has also invested in several other ventures outside the pro wrestling world and Hollywood. He also has his own tequila brand known as Teramana.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Ryan K Boman