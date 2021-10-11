Dominik shares honest opinion on RK-Bro [Exclusive]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio praised RK-Bro while speaking with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam.

Last year, Dominik wrestled his very first WWE match against decorated WWE Superstar Seth Rollins. The 24-year-old has just started and is bound to face some of WWE's best talents in the coming years. Dominik discussed his dream opponent while chatting with Sportskeeda:

"I'm still the new kid on the block. It's crazy man; I just had my one-year anniversary. I'm so fresh in this business, so many people I would like to work with. I think the people who stand out to me currently on RAW would be RK-Bro. Just because, man, I would love to get in the ring with Randy, and just learn from him," said Dominik Mysterio.

"And same thing with Matt. Matt Riddle, he's been doing nothing but freaking awesomeness out there, man! He's been killing it ever since he showed up on the main roster. I would love to work with him. I had met him before, in the past, when he worked independently in the crash and down in Tijuana, Mexico. But, I think, now would be the right time for us to meet up," said Dominik Mysterio. [Please link back to the article and credit Sportskeeda if you wish to use the quotes on your website]

Dominik seems like a big fan of RK-Bro

Fans can add Dominik Mysterio to the long list of people who have loved RK-Bro's work on WWE TV so far. Randy Orton and Riddle's amusing dynamic has been a hit with the WWE Universe ever since the duo formed a tag team. Orton and Riddle are currently the RAW Tag Team Champions in their first reign.

Dominik is doing pretty good for himself on WWE TV as well. He's currently working with his father Rey Mysterio. WWE recently hinted at a rift between the two, and Dominik will likely turn on his father in the near future.

What do you think? Would you like to see Dominik take on Randy Orton or Riddle in singles action?

