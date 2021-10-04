"How many people can say that they've done that to Brock?" former tag team champion on taking the fight to Brock Lesnar

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio recently spoke about sharing the ring with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar.

Dominik Mysterio was on the "Out of Character" podcast this week. The former tag team champion spoke about his early days in WWE. The young upstart recalled the time when his father Rey Mysterio was embroiled in a heated rivalry with Brock Lesnar.

Dominik said that he was one of the lucky few to have interacted with Brock Lesnar very early on in his career. He was honored to share the ring with The Beast Incarnate and deliver a Double 619 and a Frog Splash on Lesnar.

Here is what Dominik had to say:

"It's honestly insane and not to even mention that before any of this even started, I was tossed around by Brock Lesnar. I hit a Double 619 on Brock Lesnar with a Frog Splash and hit him with a chair. Like how many people can say that they've done that to Brock? Like that gives me goosebumps. That shouldn't have happened, that's crazy," Dominik said.

Dominik was referring to the Survivor Series matchup from 2019 where Rey Mysterio was pitted against then WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match for the WWE Championship.

Brock Lesnar will challenge for the Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

This past week on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar announced that he will be a free agent and is free to appear on both brands thanks to his friend Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar was on the show to confront his long-time adversary Roman Reigns. Lesnar will once again find himself in the championship picture come October 21 at the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

However, this time the tables are turned as Reigns is the heel going into the program. Paul Heyman's loyalty and history with both competitors has also added to the intrigue in the buildup to the major event.

What do you make of Dominik Mysterio's comments about Brock Lesnar? Do you think The Beast Incarnate will win the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? Let us know in the comments below.

