Why did Dominik Mysterio debut without a mask? [Exclusive]

Dominik Mysterio recently revealed backstage discussions about him debuting with a mask and why he debuted without one, unlike his father Rey Mysterio.

The younger Mysterio sent ripples across the WWE Universe when he was part of the storyline between Rey and Brock Lesnar. When he made his in-ring debut, he was thrust into a feud between his father and Seth Rollins. Since then, Dominik has impressed many with his in-ring abilities.

Dominik Mysterio sat down with Kevin Kellam of Sportskeeda and discussed several topics about his WWE career. He was asked if there were discussions about him making his debut with a mask on. He said:

"It was thought about, it was talked about. When I would go and train, I would train with a mask on, just so I would know the feeling, how to get used to it. Moving it around, things like that, breathing. So yeah, I would train with the mask on, 'cause I wanted to debut with the mask on. I wanted to debut traditionally as a Mysterio with the mask."

"But, everything happened so fast, and all these opportunities started presenting themselves. My face was already on TV, so there's no point in putting a mask on. Unless, at this point... it's a passing of the torch for my dad. I think that's the only way we could do it at this point that would work."

How would a masked Dominik fare in WWE?

When WWE fans talk about some of the greatest masked wrestlers to step foot in the ring, Rey Mysterio's name always gets mentioned. No masked superstar made the kind of impact that Rey did. He won the Royal Rumble, a World title at WrestleMania, and is a future Hall Famer.

Not wearing a mask could help Dominik create his own unique identity rather than being compared with his father, and get it over in front of the WWE Universe.

At 24 years of age, Dominik has a long way to go. Getting coached by some of the best talents in the industry is a big plus for him.

