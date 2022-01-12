“Panic, panic, panic” - WWE Superstar details last-minute changes to the storyline with Bianca Belair

Doudrop opened up about backstage changes to her recent feud with Bianca Belair. The comments came following a match between the two superstars on the most recent episode of RAW.

The two women have been involved in a long heated feud, with Bianca Belair coming out on top on each occasion. However, in their latest encounter, Doudrop had the upper-hand.

Speaking to Taylor Wilde on Wilde On, the RAW Superstar revealed that one of the matches between the two women was originally scheduled to go five minutes but ended up going for three segments.

"I knew I was having a match with Bianca and the whole segment was supposed to be five minutes. (...) Get to the venue, things haven't been finished up and things are going on and not truly finalized. Then, it's maybe six o'clock, and it's 'Hey, you know how you had five minutes? Well, it's changed and now you have three segments.' At first, I was panicked because we have an hour until the show starts, I'm not even in gear. I saw it as a problem, 'panic, panic, panic," Doudrop said. (H/T- Fightful)

Doudrop explained that she asked for the match and it was a great opportunity for her. She felt that a change to her mindset helped her have a successful bout which pleased Vince McMahon.

Doudrop defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan on WWE RAW

The EST of WWE previously had the upper hand during her feud with Doudrop. However, on the latest episode of RAW the latter star had the last laugh.

The former NXT UK star stood tall in the main event on Monday as she defeated Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan to become the new #1 contender for Becky Lynch's title.

Also Read Article Continues below

The former Piper Niven will now face The Man at WWE Royal Rumble. It will be Doudrop's second title match since arriving on the main roster last year.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Doudrop will win the Women's Championship at the Royal Rumble? Yes No 10 votes so far