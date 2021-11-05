"Particularly crazy story" - WWE Superstar felt she would wrestle Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam

Alexa Bliss fought Eva Marie during this year's WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view. Doudrop, who accompanied Marie to the match, recently recalled that she thought she would be wrestling Bliss at the event instead.

While speaking to Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport, Doudrop narrated the "particularly crazy story" of being informed about the unexpected plan for SummerSlam on the day of the show:

"One particularly crazy story, I think was SummerSlam because me and Eva, we just didn't even think that Eva would be wrestling at all. At all. Nobody had any idea, and we just said, 'Oh yeah, okay, like [Doudrop] is gonna come in and do the match, okay that's good.' Then we got there on the day, and it's like, 'No no, Eva's wrestling.' We were like, 'What?' I've never been a manager before in my life. I don't know what I'm doing," said Doudrop.

At the pay-per-view, Alexa Bliss defeated Eva Marie in a match that lasted less than four minutes. Following the bout, Doudrop turned against Marie, leading to a feud between them. The two got to fight each other twice after SummerSlam, with the former WWE NXT UK star emerging victoriously on both occasions.

Have Alexa Bliss and Doudrop ever wrestled one-on-one in WWE?

Though Doudrop did not get to have a match against Bliss at the Biggest Party of the Summer, both superstars fought each other in the buildup to the pay-per-view. On the 9th August episode of Monday Night RAW, Doudrop lost to her in a singles clash, thanks to a bizarre distraction from Lilly.

The former NXT UK star and Alexa Bliss are still members of the WWE RAW roster following this year's draft, so it wouldn't be too far-fetched to assume that their paths may cross again in the future.

