Female WWE Superstar wants to face Randy Orton; hopes to win men's Royal Rumble

Doudrop recently stated that she would like to face Randy Orton if WWE higher-ups allowed her to mix it up with male superstars one day.

Orton has built a notorious reputation for attacking female on-screen personalities in storylines over the years, which would make him an ideal candidate for intergender matches. Interestingly, Doudrop performed on the independent circuit under the moniker 'Viper,' which is the 14-time world champion's popular nickname in WWE.

She mentioned this coincidence while speaking to Metro.co.uk and even praised Randy Orton for his current tag team run with Riddle.

"It’s gotta be Randy [for a potential intergender match]. Me and him have some historic beef over who the real Viper is. I think he’s great, and I’m really enjoying him and Riddle’s tag team together, getting to see a different side of him," said Doudrop.

For those wondering, Orton wasn't the influence behind Doudrop going by the stage name of 'Viper' during her independent wrestling career. The RAW Superstar has previously said she chose that moniker after getting inspired by Stone Cold Steve Austin - The Texas Rattlesnake.

Doudrop dreams to win the men's Royal Rumble in WWE

Although women now have their separate Royal Rumble contest, they have entered the male version of the multi-person battle throughout history.

Names like Chyna, Beth Phoenix, Kharma, and Nia Jax belong to that list of competitors, but none of them have ever won the men's Royal Rumble. Doudrop hopes to accomplish this feat in the future.

"I know they [WWE] have a pretty hard stance on things, but it’s always been a dream of mine to be the first woman to win the male Rumble. Whether that even comes into fruition or not, we’ll see – but that’s always been a dream of mine… You’ve just gotta hope," Doudrop stated.

Interestingly, Randy Orton delivered his RKO finisher to Nia Jax during the 2019 edition of the men's Royal Rumble. It has now become one of the most popular moments in the Royal Rumble match's decades-long history.

