“That’s super impressive” - WWE's Drew Gulak lays down satirical challenge to current Champion

Drew Gulak took a big shot at a current champion
Nithin Joseph
ANALYST
Modified Nov 09, 2021 09:49 PM IST
News

Drew Gulak recently took a shot at WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie via social media. Gulak responded to a tweet from the longest reigning 24/7 Champion, sarcastically questioning his wrestling ability.

Having recently been drafted to SmackDown, Drew Gulak is one of the major contenders for the 24/7 Championship. He currently has the joint fourth highest number of reigns as champion, alongside former WWE Superstar, Mojo Rawley.

Gulak laid down a satirical challenge to Reggie after the latter tweeted out a couple of pictures tagging WWE's official Twitter handle. He suggested that he is the most athletic superstar in the company, to which Drew Gulak responded, stating that he is "super impressive".

"That's super impressive! But can you apply a toe and ankle hold correctly?" said Drew Gulak
@WWE_Reggie @WWE That's super impressive! But can you apply a toe and ankle hold correctly? 🧐

Reggie could potentially be the most athletic superstar in WWE, but Drew Gulak may have him on the ropes when it comes to technical wrestling ability.

Drew Gulak's last major feud was with Angel Garza

Apart from his numerous attempts at the WWE 24/7 Championship, Drew Gulak hasn't really been involved in any major storylines. There was a time when he tried to challenge AJ Styles for a chance to enter the 2021 Royal Rumble, but that too was short-lived.

In fact, Drew Gulak's last major storyline/feud was the run of matches he had against Angel Garza. The storyline itself may have been a bizarre one, and had a lot to do with putting roses in bizarre places, but it nevertheless caught the attention of the WWE Universe.

"YOU EMBARRASSED AND HUMILIATED ME!" 🌹#WWERaw https://t.co/vVYALBIeAC

Drew Gulak has shown time and time again that he is a brilliant professional wrestler, not just technically, but on the mic as well. Hopefully we'll see him in some more relevant storylines as his WWE career progresses.

Are you a fan of Drew Gulak? Tell us why in the comments below!

